Tyler Perry Calls Out Actress Who Paid $2,000 for Billboard Asking for a Job

Tyler Perry wants you all to know that you don’t have to pay for billboards in his neighborhood to impress him.

The director took to his Instagram to call out actress Racquel Bailey who paid thousands of dollars to put up billboards in Atlanta asking Perry for a job. She included her website domain and twitter handle.

He posted a photo of the billboard on his Instagram with the caption, “Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.”

He added, “I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

Tyler Perry gave more advice for aspiring actors, “Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.”

He ended on a positive note, “God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

