Tyga Reportedly Drops His $10 Million Lawsuit Against Birdman

Tyga reportedly has dropped the lawsuit he filed against Birdman’s Cash Money and Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment last year.

In case you missed it: the rapper claimed they owed him “significant sums of money,” noting that he was owed at least $1 million in unpaid royalties for his Careless World and Hotel California albums. And for the breach of contract, he demanded $10 million in damages.

Now The Blast says the rapper has officially dropped the $10 million lawsuit and voluntarily opted for the entire case to be closed.

While the reason for this decision has yet to be made public, Complex adds that Birdman and Tyga had been working towards a settlement, but the talks died down after Birdman claimed that Tyga actually owned Cash Money instead of the other way around.

Whatever be the case, the lawsuit has been dropped, but fans wonder if the parties will resolve their difference in private.