Ty Young Gifts Fan More Photos from the Moment She Proposed to Mimi Faust

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ty Young is on cloud nine and still enjoying the afterglow of her proposal to fiancée, Mimi Faust.

The WNBA player has shared more images from the moment she popped the question to the Love and Hiphop Atlanta star, revealing that this has been in the works since August 2019.

Ty Young in an Instagram post, thanked everyone who helped in making the dream come true while sharing what we assume will be the wedding hashtag #ForeverYoung.

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

