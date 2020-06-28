Two killed in Bauchi tanker explosion

Two persons were reportedly killed after a petrol tanker exploded at Azare in the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning when the tanker, which had discharged its content at a filling station in the town, went up in flames.

A source said the tanker was going out of the town when an electric wire fell on it causing it to explode.

This led to chaos in the town forcing residents to wake up and scamper for safety.

The incident occurred at the First Bank Roundabout along the General Hospital Road within the Azare town.

“It was in the process of scampering for safety that the two persons, who were trapped in the inferno, were burnt to death. Their bodies were later evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital morgue,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident, noting that the injured persons have been rushed to the hospital and first responders had since put out the fire.

