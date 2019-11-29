Two K-Pop Stars Sentenced to Prison for Gang Rape

The New York Times is reporting that two South Korean pop stars have been sentenced to prison on Friday for raping women who were too drunk to consent to sex,.

According to the outlet, one of the men was also convicted of making videos of the assaults and sharing them with friends online.

The report said:

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young, who recorded and shared the videos, to six years in prison. His friend Choi Jong-hoon, a former boy band member, was sentenced to five years. During their trial, Mr. Jung and Mr. Choi​, both 30,​ said that the sex acts, which took place in 2016, had been consensual. But the court ruled that the women had been drunk and unable to resist. The court has not said how many victims there were.

Both men broke into tears as they were escorted back to jail after the sentencing, the news agency Yonhap reported. They have a week to appeal. The case became a global conversation after the police began investigating the matter early this year. It was reported that Mr. Jung, along with other members of an online chat group, had bragged about drugging and raping women​ and had shared ​surreptitiously recorded videos of assaults. “The accused perpetrated sexual crimes against multiple women, degrading women and treating them as mere tools of sexual pleasure,” Judge Kang Seong-soo said in his verdict​ on Friday​. “It’s hard to fathom the pain the victims must have​ suffered.”