For this year’s International Women’s Day, fashion designer, Leah Victoria, recreated the famous outfits Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o wore for the actress’private dinner in Lagos.
The original outfits were designed by Imade Eduso. But this version. featuring two young girls, is absolutely cute, especially with how the girls recreated Adichie-Nyong’o friendship.
And everyone, including Adichie and Nyong’o can’t stop talking about it.
Check them out below!
In honor of International Women's Day, I am sharing my recreation of the inspirational photo of @lupitanyongo and @chimamanda_adichie and their looks made by @imadeduso_ Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. Happy International Women's Day! Did we nail it? Girl's outfits: made by @leahvictoriah