For this year’s International Women’s Day, fashion designer, Leah Victoria, recreated the famous outfits Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Lupita Nyong’o wore for the actress’private dinner in Lagos.

The original outfits were designed by Imade Eduso. But this version. featuring two young girls, is absolutely cute, especially with how the girls recreated Adichie-Nyong’o friendship.

And everyone, including Adichie and Nyong’o can’t stop talking about it.

Check them out below!