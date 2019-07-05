Two Chinese Men Abducted in Edo, Police Orderly Killed

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly abducted two Chinese nationals working with a glass and aluminium company in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Sources say the police orderly attached to the victims was also killed during the operation that took place on Wednesday at the Utesi community along the Benin-Auchi Road, where the company is located.

According to a source who spoke to Punch, the victims were on their way home after the close of work when the gunmen blocked their vehicle and took them into custody after killing the police orderly, Punch writes.

“As soon as the victims came out of the company’s premises, the gunmen, who apparently had been waiting for them, started trailing them,” the source said.

The source added that the gunmen killed the cop attached to the victims, before abducting the Chinese.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr DanMallam Muhammed, confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes, the incident was reported to us yesterday (Wednesday). We are working hard to rescue the victims from the kidnappers.”