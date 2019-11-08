Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Speaks Yoruba: Watch

ukamaka

Jack Dorsey is having a fun time in Lagos.

Recall that the Twitter boss arrived the country yesterday for the first leg of his African tour, and now is already mingling with the the media personalities who are also teaching him how to speak Yoruba.

From the clip uploaded on Toolz’s Instagram, Dorsey is seen saying, “Bawo Ni?’ which means, “how are you?” in Yoruba.

He later tweeted photo from the meeting. “Great dinner with some new friends,” he said.

