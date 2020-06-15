Twitter User Shares Video of Harassment Over Her Dressing by a Passerby

A twitter user has taken to the micro blogging app, to share her harassment experience from a passerby.

@chi_derah said she was taking a walk with a friend in the Sabo axis of Yaba, Lagos, when a man walked up to them, threatening them with hell fire over their perceived ‘indecent dressing’

The man who called himself David Godspower, claimed to be a Pastor with the popular Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

According to the thread that followed this conversation, this is not the first time the man would be publicly harassing women over their clothes. Some Twitter users believe that Godspower might be mentally unstable.

This just goes to show the persistent abuse Nigerian women suffer daily from men.

