Twitter User Shares Heartbreaking Thread on Police Brutality

@Femi_Dapson has shared a heartwrenching thread in which he called out officers of the Nigerian Police Force of shocking brutality.

According to Dapson,  he was on his way to visit his father who was only just discharged from a hospital, when he ran into officers at Oju Ore Busstop in Sango Otta. And that was how his horror experience began.

And this prompted many Nigerians to also share their own stories.

See the thread below:

