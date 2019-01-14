Twitter User Shares Heartbreaking Thread on Police Brutality

@Femi_Dapson has shared a heartwrenching thread in which he called out officers of the Nigerian Police Force of shocking brutality.

According to Dapson, he was on his way to visit his father who was only just discharged from a hospital, when he ran into officers at Oju Ore Busstop in Sango Otta. And that was how his horror experience began.

And this prompted many Nigerians to also share their own stories.

We were about boarding bike to my house when a man not dressed in uniforme pulled up and dragged us by the belt. I was furious and I was like what's going on here? Immediately another officer dressed in @PoliceNG uniform came with a gun, cocked it and forced us to enter bus — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

When we entered, other member of @PoliceNG was in the Danfo. I asked if I was under arrest and they said yes, I asked for what? And immediately one of them rained slaps and punches all over my face. I guarded it with my hand but he kept on punching my head. — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

They took my phone from me and my friend, forced us to sit down in the Danfo and then took us round the whole of otta while picking up other innocent young men that dressed nicely

By the way this was how we dressed. pic.twitter.com/iOfj2TGc0D — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

After taking us round otta for like 4 hours they finally took us to their station located at Sango otta. On getting there we were forced to take off our shirts, they checked for tattoos which they didn't find. — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

They forced me into writing a false statement stating that I was a yahoo boy, at first I hesitated but after receiving hot slaps I cooperated with them and wrote the statement as they were dictating, but I gave wrong information about my age, where I live, my email, etc pic.twitter.com/8BIooYILIc — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

After the statement, they asked me to pay 200k.. I told them I couldn't pay as I don't have funds but that I can give them 20k. I then immediately called a friend to transfer 10k to me plus the 10k for my dad's drug that was with me.. so I gave them all 20k — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

Attached here is me giving members of @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_PCRRU 20k in cash so they can allow me go and see my sick dad at home. They are plenty but I could only capture few of them.. this brutality must stop @segalink @citizen_gavel pic.twitter.com/o9amXZxAR7 — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

In reference to the above thread, I demand that @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_PCRRU take necessary actions.

I demand a written apology from @PoliceNG and refund of my 20k which was taken from me with force. — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

Failure to do this and I will charge @PoliceNG to court for libel, character defamation, fraud, misuse of power and unlawful conviction. Names of the officers involved are, fagbemi Joseph, Francis idoko, Friday, ajayi, princess and every other person on their team. — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019

This is a video showing The other boys they caught on the street.. some of them were stopped in bike.. one of these guys was taken in front of the general hospital at obasanjo bus stop Ota, and he kept showing he just came out to buy fruit for his sick mum but they took him away. pic.twitter.com/N5gopXWJtM — N K J V (@Femi_Dapson) January 13, 2019