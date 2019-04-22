Twitter Standing Ovation as Cyril Stober Retires from NTA

Veteran broadcaster Cyril Stober finally retired (again) from the National Television Authority, triggering a deluge of tributes across the board.

Stober reportedly retired from NTA in 2015 but was still working with the broadcasting station on a contract basis.

When the news of his final retirement broke on Saturday, Nigerians have been united in praising the legend for his exceptional career at the government-owned television network.

Stober, known for his captivating delivery and a unique voice, was one of the mainstays of the network’s flagship news programme, News at 9 for decades.

And while there is yet to be an official statement from his employer, confirming his retirement, his impact over the years was not lost on Nigerians who took to Twitter to celebrate his exceptional career.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitterland…

I never really liked the news but as kids the we didn’t have Instagram or YouTube so we watched what ever NTA decides to show and Cyril Stober is someone you can hardly miss , he’s become part of our childhood memories. Happy retirement sir #cyrilstober pic.twitter.com/ESv9WsES0s — Mr.K 🦌 (@khalifa_shema) April 21, 2019

When I saw Cyril Stober trending, my heart did skip a beat, I swear, thank God it’s only for retirement. Thank you for all the years you served us quality on NTA I won’t forget this in a rush:

Good evening, welcome to the NTA network news

I'm Cyril Stober & with me tonight is pic.twitter.com/wMrjat3mPr — Ekundayo Caeser (@dayo_dynamo) April 21, 2019

I remember this man in those days, during my secondary school days, as a newscaster i will always wait to learn new phrase from him inorder to use it at the assembly and then all teachers including my principal are always amazed how i use them. #CyrilStober pic.twitter.com/xXRJUXmMjq — Vicafox1 (@nonyevivian6) April 21, 2019

Cyril Stober should be given a diamond plated gold watch! I really loved his anchoring. I know he'll be delving into politics or any interest. He's one of our best public speakers! pic.twitter.com/hUYRVZIzYk — Obinna Omoyiibo Yemiri 🇳🇬🏐 (@EgbosiObinna) April 21, 2019

One of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there from the days we had B/W tv to the Flat screen 42” TVs…Sincerely I didn’t like Network News, but this man right here…Legend #CyrilStoberRetires #CyrilStober #NTA pic.twitter.com/9FhLX1S1sh — veni ad me 🇳🇬 (@iam_abumere) April 21, 2019

Veteran News Broadcaster Mr Cyril Sober finally bows out of service from the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) after putting in the compulsory 35 years of service.

Honestly,if there is anyone person I enjoyed watching on TV while growing up,I think that person is Cyril Stober pic.twitter.com/l6qj4EM8H2 — Unapologetic Buharist…. (@ogbogara1987) April 20, 2019

Uncle Cyril Stober, thanks for everything. For your time whenever I call or visit to have a conversation. You're a #fatherfigure, & I have framed this photo with those golden words you whispered to me after my speech at the FCT spelling bee in 2016. Happy #retirement #cyrilstober pic.twitter.com/K5CW99E4dl — Not A Failed Dream (@Justbrainbox) April 21, 2019

Cyril Stober speaking meant absolute silence every 9pm. My dad will fuck you up if you decide to start shit when that man was speaking. — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) April 20, 2019