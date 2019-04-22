Twitter Standing Ovation as Cyril Stober Retires from NTA

emmanuel

Veteran broadcaster Cyril Stober finally retired (again) from the National Television Authority, triggering a deluge of tributes across the board.

Stober reportedly retired from NTA in 2015 but was still working with the broadcasting station on a contract basis.

When the news of his final retirement broke on Saturday, Nigerians have been united in praising the legend for his exceptional career at the government-owned television network.

Stober, known for his captivating delivery and a unique voice, was one of the mainstays of the network’s flagship news programme, News at 9 for decades.

And while there is yet to be an official statement from his employer, confirming his retirement, his impact over the years was not lost on Nigerians who took to Twitter to celebrate his exceptional career.

