Twitter restricts Trump tweet on alleged foul play

President Donald Trump has had his tweet restricted by Twitter for alleging foul play by the opposition in the ongoing US presidential elections.

Trump, seeking to be re-elected for another four years, faces a tough battle from Democrat’s Joe Biden for the seat of the White House.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Trump had accused the opposition of trying to steal the election and declared that he is leading the poll, although there are no facts to back his claim.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he tweeted.

