Twitter restricts Donald Trump Jr’s account

Twitter has restricted the account of the US president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr.

This comes after a post by Trump Jr containing a video discussing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Donald Trump has severally suggested the drug works as a preventative measure against coronavirus, despite a lack of medical evidence to support the claim.

According to Twitter, the post had violated its Covid-19 misinformation rules, hence the move to restrict the account.

Donald Trump Jr will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages in the interim, but won’t be able to tweet for the next 12 hours.

Most US social media sites have all taken measures to crack down on misinformation about the pandemic.

