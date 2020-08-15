Twitter reacts to Bayern’s humiliation of Barcelona

The football word watch stunned as Bayern Munich demolished Barcelona 8-2 to advance to the semifinal of the Champions League Friday night.

The Bavarians – on the cusp of a treble after completing the domestic double – put in a performance for the ages in a gloriously chaotic game in Lisbon.

Thomas Muller bagged a brace, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabbry all got on the score sheet as Hansi Flick’s men extinguished their dire Spanish foes.

To make matters worse for Barca, their record signing Philippe Coutinho, on loan at Bayern, came on in the second-half and scored twice as Barca suffered their worst European defeat.

Once again, Lionel Messi and his gang have been embarrassed out of Europe, and Twitter captured some of the best reactions on a historic night of European football.

