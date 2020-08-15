Twitter reacts to Bayern’s humiliation of Barcelona

The football word watch stunned as Bayern Munich demolished Barcelona 8-2 to advance to the semifinal of the Champions League Friday night.

The Bavarians – on the cusp of a treble after completing the domestic double – put in a performance for the ages in a gloriously chaotic game in Lisbon.

Thomas Muller bagged a brace, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabbry all got on the score sheet as Hansi Flick’s men extinguished their dire Spanish foes.

To make matters worse for Barca, their record signing Philippe Coutinho, on loan at Bayern, came on in the second-half and scored twice as Barca suffered their worst European defeat.

Once again, Lionel Messi and his gang have been embarrassed out of Europe, and Twitter captured some of the best reactions on a historic night of European football.

Check out what Twitter folks said below…

Barcelona paid £142,000,000 for a player to come on and score two and set up another against them in the Champions League quarter final. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 14, 2020

Barcelona is in Spain but without the 'S' — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 14, 2020

Lionel Messi: Champions League will come back to Barcelona Bayern: pic.twitter.com/cZt4EiJVTI — Batoul Issa (@batoulissa_) August 14, 2020

One of the two best footballers in the history of the world has reached two Champions League finals in 11 years. It makes me actually angry. https://t.co/TjCuYMFUoL — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) August 14, 2020

Bayern Munich Players Lining Up To Score Against Barcelona 😂😂😂#FCBFCB pic.twitter.com/795ODTrxZi — Abu-Sadeeq (@Dongarrus1) August 14, 2020

