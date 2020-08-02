Twitter Praises Lisa Bonet After Lenny Kravitz Wished Jason Momoa Happy Birthday

“Happy Birthday Jason. One family. One love,” Kravitz posted on Twitter on Saturday, to which Momoa responded,”Love you ohana. Miss u.”

It is worthy to note that Bonet and Kravitz separated almost 20 years ago, but they are still close friends, as is seen in how warmly Kravitz treats Bonnet’s husband.

And that is not all: Bonnet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, also took to social media to wish Momoa a happy birthday, showing the strong relationship they have.

And it is why folks are praising for not having any toxicity in her life.

See some of the reactions below:

Lisa Bonet 2 marriages vs my 2 marriages 😃 pic.twitter.com/2SK38uYBZA — Michelle Mahomes (@MahomesMichelle) August 1, 2020

If life is a game Lisa Bonet has already won https://t.co/SUlZ7u6eKB — Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) August 1, 2020

Acting surprised like Lisa Bonet isn’t Lisa Bonet…who wouldn’t wanna keep her in their life 🤨🥰🤨🥰👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/AcCft1XVfE — 🍉💋WatermelonKiss💋🍉 (@Stylinonem104) August 1, 2020

Lisa Bonet needs to give us her prayer transcripts right along with Ciara. A Ted Talk would be nice too https://t.co/ndikRpEanN — Jenn Jenn (@JennMonay) August 1, 2020

Good evening to #LisaBonet and only Lisa Bonet. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/vyI5cuTLpb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 1, 2020

Sure Lisa Bonet probably took the picture too https://t.co/0eUxc0y6bI — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 1, 2020