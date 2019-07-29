Twitter Outrage as Woman Says Wizkid is Richer than Elumelu

Nigerian Twitter has erupted in outrage after a lady took her ignorance too far on Sunday by comparing popular artiste, Wizkid, with entrepreneur Tony Elumelu.

This comes after the United Bank for Africa (UBA) unveiled Wizkid as one of its brand ambassadors.

The lady, simply identified as Suzette, took to Twitter on Sunday evening to tweet a photo of Wizkid posing with Elumelu and other dignitaries at the UBA Market Place event where the singer was unveiled as UBA’s brand ambassador.

She tweeted the photo with the caption: “If Wizkid stands on his money, everybody on this picture will be dwarfs.”

If Wizkid stands on his money, everybody in this picture will be dwarfs 😩😩😩😩😩 #UBAMarketplace19 pic.twitter.com/JiNnr6yBk1 — Suzzette (@queensuzzette) July 28, 2019

Her tweet didn’t go down well with social media users, who took turns to school her on why it’s a grave error to compare Wizkid and Elumelu in terms of wealth.

Some of the Twitter users pointed out that while Wizkid is worth $12 million, Elumelu is worth $700 million.

Some even said Elumelu could buy out Wizkid’s singing career. Ouch!

Check out some of the tweets below…

Tony elumelu @TonyOElumelu will use wizkid net worth to do giveaway and even forget he did giveaway sef. You people need to equip yourselves with real time knowledge oo — OloyeJagunIbadan (@itsneeyoo) July 28, 2019

We should be guided on this app, how will you wake up one day and tell me that Wizkid is richer than Tony Elumelu eyin lenu dakun😂😂 In case you don’t know, Wizkid money is a Kid to Tony’s Good morning 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j6QFxNfsLn — Hustle!! (@thacuteman) July 29, 2019

Tony Elumelu's net worth – $700 million

Wizkid's net worth – $12 million https://t.co/Tz7in7trOQ — Plangkat Miller-Ham #Northoriouspodcast (@peekaymila) July 28, 2019

