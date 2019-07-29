Twitter Outrage as Woman Says Wizkid is Richer than Elumelu

emmanuel

Nigerian Twitter has erupted in outrage after a lady took her ignorance too far on Sunday by comparing popular artiste, Wizkid, with entrepreneur Tony Elumelu.

This comes after the United Bank for Africa (UBA) unveiled Wizkid as one of its brand ambassadors.

The lady, simply identified as Suzette, took to Twitter on Sunday evening to tweet a photo of Wizkid posing with Elumelu and other dignitaries at the UBA Market Place event where the singer was unveiled as UBA’s brand ambassador.

She tweeted the photo with the caption: “If Wizkid stands on his money, everybody on this picture will be dwarfs.”

Her tweet didn’t go down well with social media users, who took turns to school her on why it’s a grave error to compare Wizkid and Elumelu in terms of wealth.

Some of the Twitter users pointed out that while Wizkid is worth $12 million, Elumelu is worth $700 million.

Some even said Elumelu could buy out Wizkid’s singing career. Ouch!

Check out some of the tweets below…

,

