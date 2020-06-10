Twitter Influencer and Lecturer, Dipo Awojide Berates Men After Receiving Backlash for Condemning Yahoo Yahoo

Dipo Awojide is not holding back.

The Twitter influencer and lecturer has returned fire for fire after catching flak for condemning ‘yahoo yahoo’.

Accusing men of double standards, the University of Loughborough lecturer of Strategic Management had tweeted how people celebrate crazy unexplained wealth and admonished youngsters to keep up with legit hustle.

This line of thinking didn’t bode down well with some tweeps who came for the good doctor.

In response, Dipo Awojide decided to call out men who are quick to tag successful females ‘Ashawo’ but come up with the most unreasonable philosophies when questioned about their source of wealth.

