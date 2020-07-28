Twitter Influencer, Adeherself Releases Statement Following Release from EFCC’s Custody

Adedamola Adewale popularly known as Adeherself has released a public statement following meeting bail conditions set by the court.

The Twitter Influencer who was arrested by the men of the EFCC for allegedly being in possession of fraudulent documents, took to Instagram to thank her fans and speak on her ordeal.

Adeherself who gained fame for her skits on social media, revealed that she’s in pain at the moment, going through what she never thought she would go through but she’ll emerge victorious in the end.

She stated that she is unable to give details because the case is still ongoing and she has to adhere to instructions from her legal representation.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in life, it’s to never give up no matter how hard things may get in life…. I Am Adeherself, yes I’m cheerful, happy, playful, energetic and free spirited, I wunt deny the fact that right now I’m in pains and presently going through a phase I never imagined I could ever face in life.

“I know I will come out of this victorious, and by the special grace of God with the help of my counselor, I’ll be Adeherself the real King of Queens once again.

“To all my lovers out there, I’m sorry I have not been able to say much about what has been going on concerning the whole situation on ground.

please understand that this still an on going case, and I’m following the instructions of my lawyers…

“I love you all with all my heart and I assure you that’s Adeherself will be Adeherself once again, she wrote.

