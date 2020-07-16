Twitter Hackers Take Over Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Barack Obama’s Accounts

Some high profile people were targeted yesterday by unknown persons who broke into their Twitter accounts in what appeared to be a large-scale and coordinated cryptocurrency hack.

The affected people were Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, former President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and other hundreds of accounts.

The hackers told millions of followers that in the spirit of generosity, they would double anyone’s Bitcoin payment “for the next 30 minutes.”

As expected, many people were who sent their Bitcoin payments and expected a double return were duped.

It wasn’t long before Twitter rushed to remove the posts and took a major step of temporarily restricting verified accounts from tweeting or resetting passwords for a few hours before resuming normal operations on the platform.

It remains unclear what person or group orchestrated the attack,

Check out some of the affected people below:

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Uber, Apple and other high profile accounts were hacked by Bitcoin scammers. pic.twitter.com/9WAtTjFJMj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2020

