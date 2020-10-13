Twitter explodes as Kemi Olunloyo’s account is suspended

Twitter users in Nigeria went over the moon after it was discovered that Twitter has suspended the account of controversial, self-styled investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Olunloyo was hammered for repeatedly tweeted against the #EndSARS campaign.

She even went as far as telling the Federal Government to shut down social media, so that the voices of protesters won’t be heard.

Unable to hold back her disappointment, she used another less followed account to announce that Twitter has suspended her main account that has hundreds of thousands of followers.

And Nigerians, whom she sought to oppress, reacted with glee to the news.

