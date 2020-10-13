Twitter explodes as Kemi Olunloyo’s account is suspended

Twitter users in Nigeria went over the moon after it was discovered that Twitter has suspended the account of controversial, self-styled investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Olunloyo was hammered for repeatedly tweeted against the #EndSARS campaign.

She even went as far as telling the Federal Government to shut down social media, so that the voices of protesters won’t be heard.

Unable to hold back her disappointment, she used another less followed account to announce that Twitter has suspended her main account that has hundreds of thousands of followers.

And Nigerians, whom she sought to oppress, reacted with glee to the news.

See some reactions below:

Twitter has suspended the account of Aunty Kemi Olunloyo. You don't know how much of a big win this is. Next stop should be that Lauretta woman. — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 13, 2020

Twitter suspended Dr Kemi Olunloyo account 😂😂😂 2020 wasn’t a bad year afterall — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) October 13, 2020

Twitter suspended Kemi Olunloyo Victory for humanity! ✊🏿 — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) October 13, 2020

The raging mad woman Kemi Olunloyo has been suspended by Twitter. Well done Nigerians. — #ENDSARS Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) October 13, 2020

Lmaoo Best news ever. Kemi Olunloyo got suspended 😂 — Savvy Rinu #ENDSARS (@savvy_endsars) October 13, 2020

Twitter has suspended Kemi olunloyo Twitter account 🙏🏾. Glad my reports didn’t waste. #SARSMUSTEND — Sheni Coker (@sheni_coker) October 13, 2020

