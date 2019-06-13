Twitter Explodes after Trump’s ‘Prince of Whales’ Gaffe

US President Donald Trump has caused an internet meltdown after his latest gaffe on Twitter, in which he tweeted to say he had met the “Prince of Whales”.

Mr Trump made the mistake, intending, of course, to refer to Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in response to articles following an ABC news interview.

Referring to his recent UK state visit, the president initially wrote on Twitter: “I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day.

“I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland.

“We talked about “Everything!” Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again.

“With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

The rambunctious Republican leader quickly deleted his tweet and corrected his error, but not before the eagle-eye of Twitterland noticed it.

Here are some of the more hilarious memes and mock-ups of what peeps thought a royal whale would look like.

