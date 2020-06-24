Twitter erupts as Messi turns 33

It’s a special day for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as he celebrates his 33rd birthday today, and the world of football has united as one in paying tribute to the great man.

The diminutive Argentine has dazzled fans and players alike since he made his senior debut in 2004, with many regarding him as the greatest ever footballer.

Loved and feared for his deft touches, mesmerising dribbling, vision, acceleration, finishing and unselfishness, Messi has stood atop the football world for over a decade.

With a staggering 699 goals in 860 professional games, and 35 trophies to his name, there is little doubt as to his place in the pantheon of greats.

As the six-time ballon d’Or holder turns 33 today, social media has been set ablaze with praise for his transcendental genius.

Here are some of the tweets celebrating the great man on his birthday…

A happy birthday to the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be, Lionel Messi. Enjoy Messi while you can. Personally speaking, my best football memories have mostly included him and been because of him. pic.twitter.com/YoKXJ1DGuo — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to The Greatest 🐐 Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/uLClizsVSj — Messi HQ (@Messi10Pic) June 23, 2020

Lionel Messi is a year older today. That is not a cause for celebration. — Andy West (@andywest01) June 24, 2020

Happy 33rd birthday to Lionel Messi. He’s reaching the twilight of his astonishing career. 722 games and 699 goals for a player that is as creative and unselfish for others as he is prolific and deadly in his finishing. We’ll miss him when he’s gone. Enjoy him while we can. 🐐 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 24, 2020

Happy birthday Lionel Messi, the

greatest of all time🐐👑#Messi33 pic.twitter.com/1PbbAfIDTZ — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) June 24, 2020

33 years ago today, Lionel Messi was born. There are simply no words to describe his greatness. Happy Birthday, Leo. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XeNMCmX2FX — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 24, 2020

Happy Birthday to football. This is the man told by the prophets: “a child will be born and he shall be called football. He shall dominate the world but some clowns will welcome him not. He shall be the game itself and all others shall bow before him. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIONEL MESSI. pic.twitter.com/0zHgBEtVOO — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) June 23, 2020

