Twitter erupts as Messi turns 33

It’s a special day for Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi as he celebrates his 33rd birthday today, and the world of football has united as one in paying tribute to the great man.

The diminutive Argentine has dazzled fans and players alike since he made his senior debut in 2004, with many regarding him as the greatest ever footballer.

Loved and feared for his deft touches, mesmerising dribbling, vision, acceleration, finishing and unselfishness, Messi has stood atop the football world for over a decade.

With a staggering 699 goals in 860 professional games, and 35 trophies to his name, there is little doubt as to his place in the pantheon of greats.

As the six-time ballon d’Or holder turns 33 today, social media has been set ablaze with praise for his transcendental genius.

Here are some of the tweets celebrating the great man on his birthday…

