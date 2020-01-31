Twitter erupts as Corp members start receiving N33K allowance

Corp members presently serving their fatherland have a big reason to smile as the Federal Government has commenced the N33,000 allowance payment.

For many members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), today, Friday 31st January 2020, is a red letter day as they began receiving alerts of the new allowance structure.

In April 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law an increase in the new minimum wage, and approved the monthly allowance of Corps members to N33,000.

The approval was affirmed by the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the NYSC Secretariat in Bauchi.

As the new salary regime commences, the joyous corps members who received the new allowance took to Twitter to share their joy.

Check out some of the tweets below…

 

