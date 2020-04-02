Twitter Comedian Sydney Talker Insists His COVID-19 Drama Wasn’t a Skit

Sydney Talker has been catching a lot of flak after he published a video bashing the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The drama started last week when he shared a video in which he mocked the operators of the NCDC toll lines. Folks dragged him for filth over this and he later claimed that a friend of his was showing symptoms of the coronavirus. He returned much later again, claiming that this time, it was he, Sydney, who was ill with coronavirus symptoms.

The NCDC posted a report noting that they reached out to him and he admitted that it was all a skit, but Sydney, seeing the reactions from upset Nigerians, denied this report.

He even shared a dramatic video of himself to back his claims of being ill.

Now, he has published his test report showing he tested negative. “To those who felt this was a PRANK or CLOUT CHASING, I have just one question ” Why would I chase clout at the expense of my life ?” he tweeted.

