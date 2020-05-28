Twitter CEO Replies Trump’s Threats After Election Fact-Checking Row

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has replied after President Donald Trump threatened to crack down on the app after being fact-checked for tweeting untruth about America’s mail-in ballot option.

The president was flagged for posting tweets that were misleading on the platform, and in typical fashion, he accused the social media company of “completely stifling FREE SPEECH. And by Wednesday evening the president pledged to sign an executive order against social media companies although it was unclear what the order will do.

Well, Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday night that “there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this.”

He added that Twitter will “continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.”

“This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” Dorsey wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Dorsey said the company would clarify its fact check of Trump’s tweets, suggesting that “the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clearer.”

