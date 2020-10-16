Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Reveals #EndSARS Emoji

So, #EndSARS has got its own emoji.

This was revealed on Twitter last night after the tech boss, Jack Dorsey, who joined many Nigerians to speak up against police brutality and the notorious unit of the Nigeria Police Force, SARS, which had been accused of grievous crimes.

Two days ago, Jack encouraged his followers to contribute to the intervention funds for young people who are pretesting police brutality in Nigeria.

And last night, he revealed the new emoji–a fist painted the colour of the Nigerian flag.

Here’s what it looks like:

Check out the tweet!

