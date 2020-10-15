Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Joins #EndSARS Campaign

The world is paying close attention to the ongoing #EndSARS movement in Nigeria and Jack Dorsey has lent his voice and platform to the cause.
The Twitter CEO joins a growing list of international celebrities standing in solidarity with Nigerians at such a time as this.
Jack Dorsey joined the movement by sharing the tweet; “#EndSARS” along with an emoji of the Nigerian flag.
#EndSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/fcgQIOQYSS
— jack (@jack) October 14, 2020
He also replied to a tweet by the Feminist Coalition on how to raise funds for the cause.
Donate via #Bitcoin to help #EndSARS 🇳🇬 https://t.co/kf305SFXze
— jack (@jack) October 14, 2020