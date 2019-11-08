Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, arrives Nigeria

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, arrives Nigeria

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site, Twitter, has arrived in Nigeria.

Mr Dorsey announced his arrival in a tweet Thursday evening, saying he was grateful to be in the country.

Jack tweeted:

“So grateful to be finally in Nigeria”

Last month, Jack had announced plans to visit four African nations this month – Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

He had tweeted then:

“Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie, @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA!”

 

,

Related Posts

Man writes EFCC, says he can end Nigeria’s poverty in 6 months

November 8, 2019

NNPC allays fears of fuel scarcity during Yuletide

November 8, 2019

‘I no get gun…I go kill people’ – says drunk Policeman lying by Roadside

November 8, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *