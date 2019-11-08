Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, arrives Nigeria

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site, Twitter, has arrived in Nigeria.
Mr Dorsey announced his arrival in a tweet Thursday evening, saying he was grateful to be in the country.
Jack tweeted:
“So grateful to be finally in Nigeria”
Last month, Jack had announced plans to visit four African nations this month – Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.
He had tweeted then:
“Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie, @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA!”
So grateful to finally be in Nigeria 🇳🇬
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 7, 2019