Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, arrives Nigeria

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site, Twitter, has arrived in Nigeria.

Mr Dorsey announced his arrival in a tweet Thursday evening, saying he was grateful to be in the country.

Jack tweeted:

“So grateful to be finally in Nigeria”

Last month, Jack had announced plans to visit four African nations this month – Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

He had tweeted then:

“Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie, @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA!”

