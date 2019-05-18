‘Twilight Star’ Robert Pattinson May Play The Batman in New Superhero Film

Variety reports that Robert Pattinson could become The Batman in a new superhero film.

According to the media house, sources close to the situation say that Pattinson is in negotiations to play “The Batman” in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming superhero film, which hits theaters June 25, 2021.

While sources say it’s not yet a done deal, Pattinson is the top choice and it’s expected to close shortly. Warner Bros. had no comment.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer.

We can’t wait!

