Twerk a Storm! Bride, bridesmaids set wedding reception on fire [Video]

A viral video of a bride and her bridesmaids twerking heavily at the wedding reception has set the internet on fire.

In the video, the bride and the ladies on her train could be seen forming a circle and taking turns to dance seductively as guests at the ceremony feasted on their voluptuous behinds.

Gaudily dressed in burgundy gowns, the maids threw caution to the wind as they surrounded the bride (dressed in the traditional white wedding gown) and performed the twerking dance move like it was their last day on the planet.

Hips joined, face down and hands on tables, it sure was a feast to remember for guests as the ladies moved sexily to the beats.

Check out a clip of the fire dancing below…