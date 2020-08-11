Tweeps Drag Akon and Hosts of The Real for Saying Singer Brought Electricity to Africa

The mentions of popular American talk show ‘The Real’ is currently in shambles after Akon’s interview with the ladies aired and went viral.

In the video which is currently making the rounds on social media, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai praised the singer for his magnanimous effort in bringing electricity to the whole continent after 20 years of darkness, a statement he did nothing to disprove.

So my people, apparently, according to @TheRealDaytime , Africa has been in darkness for 20 years, till #Akon brought light to Africa. Oh btw- Akon agrees with them.

Aren't we the lucky ones! pic.twitter.com/gcVJKoukdq — Ireti Bakare-Yusuf @NoMore234ng (@sisiogelagos) August 11, 2020

Many Africans have taken to Twitter to drag both Akon and the show for such myopic views and misrepresentation of the continent, further strengthening the ideology that Westerners are especially clueless about everything Africa and seem to hold on to the caveman idea of people living like monkeys as regards the continent.

Check out some of the savage reactions below.

