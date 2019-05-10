TV Songs of April: ‘Game of Thrones’ Leads

The final season of HBO’s mega-hit series Game of Thrones leads the TV song list for April with songs from Florence + the Machine and Ramin Djawadi off the show’s season eight soundtrack.

Others on the list include This Is Us and The Blacklist written by artists Darlingside and Ethan Burns, respectively.

Listen to some of them below:

1.

“Jenny of Oldstones,” Florence + the Machine (‘Game of Thrones ‘ Season 8, Episode 2)

2. “The Night King (From ‘Game of Thrones’),” Ramin Djawadi (‘Game of Thrones ‘ Season 8, Episode 3)

3. “Hold Your Head Up High,” Darlingside (‘This is Us’ Season 3, Episode 18)

4. “Find the Cost of Freedom,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (‘SEAL Team’ Season 2, Episode 19)

See the full list here.