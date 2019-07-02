Steve Harvey has committed to covering the college costs for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater in Ohio.

Per THR, this announced by Kent State University in a statement in which they said that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation has worked with Kent State University to provide scholarships of about $23,000 per student. The students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to be renewed each semester.

The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student from Cleveland who died in 2017 while playing basketball at a university center.

Harvey hosts the game show Family Feud and previously starred on The Steve Harvey Show.

The university says the foundation also committed $10,000 to Kent State’s Men Empowerment Network.