TV Host Steve Harvey to Provide Scholarships for Students

Steve Harvey has committed to covering the college costs for eight incoming freshmen at his alma mater in Ohio.

Per THR, this announced by Kent State University in a statement in which they said that The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation has worked with Kent State University to provide scholarships of about $23,000 per student. The students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarships to be renewed each semester.

The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student from Cleveland who died in 2017 while playing basketball at a university center.

Harvey hosts the game show Family Feud and previously starred on The Steve Harvey Show.

The university says the foundation also committed $10,000 to Kent State’s Men Empowerment Network.

