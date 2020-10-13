Tunisia hold Nigeria in Austria

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Tunisia in an international friendly played at the Jacques Lemans arena in Austria.

Kelechi Iheanacho opened scoring for the Eagles with a peach of a goal in the 21 st minute, holding off a defender before firing in past Farouk Belmadi in Tunisia goal.

The Leicester City striker had a chance to double the Eagles lead when skipper Ahmed Musa was hacked down by the goalkeeper in the 29th minute, but saw his tame spot-kick saved by the Tunisia goalkeeper.

Gernot Rohr’s men seemed to be in control when they conceded the equaliser on the stroke of half-time, Mohammed Draeger firing in past Okoye Maduka after an error by Kenneth Omeruo.

Defences were on top for most of the second-half, and the Carthage Eagles nearly stole the win when late on Wahbi Kazri’s caught Maduka off his line with a delicate chip which the goalkeeper did well to tack back and parry over the bar.

The result leaves Nigeria without a win in two friendly games as Rohr looks to prime the side for the coming World Cup and AFCON qualifiers.

