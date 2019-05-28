Tunde Demuren and Toolz Oniru Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to Tunde Demuren and Toolz Oniru-Demuren!

The pilot and music boss took to his Instagram moments ago to post a photo from their wedding three years ago, in celebration of their third wedding anniversary.

“Three (3) Years ago today, my Princess became my Queen. I thank God for the blessings, the lessons and everything In between,” he wrote.

He continued, “You have made me better and I hope I have done something similar in your life. Looking forward to plenty blissful and beautiful years with my Queen.”

