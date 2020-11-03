Tunde Bakare clears air on social media bill

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church has denied supporting the controversial bill for social media regulation in Nigeria.

The fiery clergyman had appeared on Arise TV where he was asked by Reuben Abati if he thinks the time has come for social media to be regulated in the country.

Tunde Bakare responded:

“Well, everything in life including your freedom and mine within our boundary is dangerous.

“I’m not asking for regulation but we must find a way within our law to use the social media productively and not to fill it with fake news that can incite people or bring chaos into society but to advance the development of our nation and our people.”

After widespread reports that he had endorsed the position of Northern governors calling for the regulation of social media, Pastor Bakare later took to Twitter to clear the air on the matter.

He wrote:

“Nowhere in my @AriseTV interview did I “demand regulation of social media in Nigeria” as is currently making the rounds. We may agree to disagree, but we must always be fair and factual in our reporting. Clickbait and #FakeNews can snowball into grave unintended consequences.”

