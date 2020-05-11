Tunde Bakare Calls out Pastors in Response to Covid-19

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly called Latter Rain Assembly) has called out pastors’ efforts and response to Covid-19.

In a post on his Church’s Instagram page, the former vice-presidential candidate used the story of the good Samaritan to encourage fellow pastors to do more in assisting the government combat Covid-19.

In the video, Tunde Bakare made known that he had donated his church here in Lagos as an isolation centre to the government and also a private residence in Abeokuta.

“Those churches with multiple facilities, rather than their leaders criticizing the government, should collaborate with them.

“They must be prepared to offer some of their halls to governmental authorities as isolation centres in support of the efforts of the government,” he said.

