Tuface mourns Victor Olaiya

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Innocent Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, has expressed sadness over the death of veteran highlife musician, Victor Olaiya.

Olaiya, who turned 89 on December 31, 2019, passed away at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Wednesday afternoon after a brief illness.

Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday.

Tuface, reacting, expressed sorrow over the death of Olaiya.

In a post on his verified Instagram page, the music legend who sang ‘Baby Mi Da’ with Olaiya in 2013 wrote:

“Devastated by the news of your passing. Dr. Victor Olaiya – maestro, mentor, legend.

“Thanks for the beautiful music. Thanks for the inspiration. Blessed for the honour of sharing a mic and stage with you. Rest in peace baba.”