‘Tueh!’ Bolanle Olukanni Blasts Diezani and Nigerian Government

Media girl, Bolanle Olukanni is sick and tired of the joke Nigeria has become in certain spheres.

The TV host took to Twitter to react to earlier statements made by the former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, during a virtual lecture, after it went viral on social media.

For Olukanni, the only reason Madueke has the balls to call out Nigerian youths engaged in ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ after allegedly stealing billions is because the government is a joke and weak.

Bolanle went on to question how young people can be encouraged to work hard when criminals disguised as leaders line their pockets with the nation’s resources without consequences.

See her tweets below.

