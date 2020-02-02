Tuchel troubled despite PSG cruise

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admitted Neymar’s latest lavish birthday celebrations were a “distraction” at a key time in the season after the Brazilian helped the Ligue 1 leaders to a 5-0 win over nine-man Montpellier on Saturday.

Neymar, with his hair dyed pink, shook off an injury scare and raged with the match officials while Pablo Sarabia, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa all scored along with a Daniel Congre own goal as PSG went 13 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table.

On Sunday, the Brazilian is set to host a lavish party for his 28th birthday at a Parisian nightclub, despite his team playing again on Tuesday against Nantes.

“It’s a distraction, that’s clear,” said Tuchel. “I always want to protect my players, and if there are difficult things to talk about I prefer to say them internally.

“These are distractions, and they give the impression we are not serious, not professional. But I don’t really want to talk about it because then these things become big issues.”

Neymar warmed up with a shirt bearing the name of Kobe Bryant and the number 24 of the basketball star who was killed in a helicopter crash last weekend.

While Neymar didn’t score, having to settle just for one assist, he produced his usual tricks, provoked the opposition, and required lengthy treatment at the end of the first half after appearing to hurt his ribs as he grappled for the ball with Montpellier’s Arnaud Souquet.

Unhappy with the some of the treatment reserved for him, Neymar was booked for dissent in the first half and was then caught by television cameras angrily remonstrating in Portuguese with the fourth official in the tunnel at halftime.

Tuchel was also forced to answer questions about Mbappe’s angry reaction to being taken off midway through the second half, as Edinson Cavani came on for a first appearance since a January move to Atletico Madrid fell through.

“It doesn’t look good, but we are not the only club where players react like that,” the coach said.

“This team shows how professional and focused they are every day, but this gives the impression it’s not always like that and I’m sad because it’s not necessary.

“I explained to him why he came off and that will be that. I always make decisions for sporting reasons. This is football, not tennis, and you have to respect everyone.”