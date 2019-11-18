Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win ATP Tour Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas battled back from a set down against Dominic Thiem to win the ATP Finals title on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Greek, who won, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) is the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 and the fourth first-time champion at the season-ending event in as many years.

It is Tsitsipas’s third title of the season and comes a year after he was crowned champion at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

THE NEW KING OF LONDON 👑 🇬🇷 @StefTsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to win the #NittoATPFinals 🙌 🎥: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/vgqwdbfQiS — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2019

Defeat is a bitter disappointment for Thiem, who won five titles this year, including the Indian Wells Masters, and reached a second successive French Open final.

There was little to choose between sixth-seed Tsitsipas and Austria’s world No 5 Thiem in the first set as a total of five break points went begging.

In an almost inevitable tie-break Tsitsipas saved a set point at 5/6 but Thiem clinched his second set point with a powerful serve that the Greek returned into the net.

But the Greek regrouped and within minutes Thiem was under pressure, spraying a forehand wide to concede first break of the match.

Thiem, who like Tsitsipas plays with a single-handed backhand, stemmed the tide but could make little impression on his opponent’s serve and lost the set 6-2.

In the deciding set tie-break Tsitsipas took a 4-2 lead but was pegged back to 4/4.

But on the next point Tsitsipas earned a mini-break, giving him the chance to serve out for the match and he made no mistake, closing out the biggest victory of his career.