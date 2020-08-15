“Truth Hurts” Lawsuit Against Lizzo Has Been Dismissed By A Judge

A California federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed against Lizzo by her by two songwriters, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen ,who alleged that she ripped off their song for her Grammy-winning song, Truth Hurts.

The rapper had told the judge in 2019 that the brothers aren’t entitled to any of its profits because she insisted they didn’t write the song, and they countersued this February, arguing that “Truth Hurts” is a derivative work based on a song called “Healthy” that they created with the artist in early 2017.

She maintains the only significant thing to come out of that session was the line “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m a hundred percent that bitch” which was inspired by a viral tweet that another songwriter present (Jesse Saint John Geller, who isn’t part of the litigation) brought up to the group.

After her dispute with the brothers became news, she called them out, while also properly acknowledging the woman who wrote that tweet a songwriting credit.

In the order issued yesterday, U.S. District Court Dolly M. Gee granted Lizzo’s motion to dismiss the brothers’ counterclaims, agreeing with the artist that a “joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work.”

“Without deciding who, in fact, authored the songs at issue, and without reviewing the songs’ recordings or lyrics, the Court can determine that Counterclaimants allege that the parties collaborated on, and finalized, one song — Healthy — before Lizzo allegedly copied portions of that song to make Truth Hurts,” writes Gee. “As a matter of law, therefore, even if Counterclaimants are co-authors of Healthy, they have not alleged any ownership interest in Truth Hurts, which they claim is a derivative work of Healthy.”

You can read the rest of the order here.

