Trust Fund for Slain Olamide Alli’s Kids Exceeds #20Million Target in One Week

The trust fund set up for the children of late Olamide Omajuwa Alli, has exceeded its #20million target in one week.

The trust fund which will be managed by First Bank Nigeria Quest Trustees has received donations to the tune of #22,170,830.08 from well meaning Nigerians over the course of one week.

The trustfund fund was set up AGS Tribe, a women entrepreneurial empowerment community Olamide belonged to before her brutal murder at the hands of her fiancé, Chris Ndukwe, who then went on to commit suicide.

Olamide left behind two children aged 7 and 3 respectively and the money is geared towards their education.

