Trump’s Physician Says He’s Tested Negative for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump reportedly has tested negative for the new coronavirus, his personal physician has said.

Concerns about the president’s health rose after he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus.

Trump had insisted that he was not exhibiting symptoms of the virus after being pressed by reporters about his resistance to testing. He had told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally normal,” shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government’s efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

According to a note from the White House physician, “last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed.”

“This evening,” the White House physician said, per CNBC, “I received confirmation that the test is negative.”