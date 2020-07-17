Trump’s Niece Sells Almost a Million Copies of Damning Memoir About Him in One Day

Mary Trump is on its way to being a bestseller. The damning expose about the life of her uncle and current President of the United States, sold nearly a million copies on the first day it went on sale in the United States, its publisher said Thursday, July 16.

Trump’s Niece who is the daughter of his oldest brother, Fred Trump, is a certified clinical psychologist and noted that Donald Trump’s excessive pride and ignorance classifies him in the clinical criteria of being a narcissist.

The book titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president by a family insider.

Mary’s publishers, Simon & Schuster Publishing House stated that her 950,000 copies record sold Tuesday, July 14 including pre-orders as well as audio and digital versions, “is a company record”.

Simon and Schuster have ordered more copies of the book to be printed bringing the number to 1.15 million for the American market alone.

In a statement, the White House dismissed the book as a “book of falsehoods”.

The president’s younger brother Robert Trump went to court to try to block publication, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather’s estate, but to no avail.

The book also tops Amazon’s sales charts in Canada and Australia.

