Trump’s Former Lawyer, Michael Cohen, Goes to Jail

Donald Trump’s one-time personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen is due to report to jail Monday to serve a sentence he deems unjust because he was simply following his boss’s orders.

The longtime Trump aide who once said he was ready to “take a bullet” for Trump is awaited at the federal prison in Otisville, New York by 2:00 pm (1800 GMT).

He was sentenced to three years in prison in December, after admitting to having paid hush money during the 2016 election to two women who said they had had affairs with Trump — in violation of electoral laws — having committed tax fraud and having lied to Congress.

The father of two children in their twenties, Cohen had hoped until the last moment that his sentence would be reduced, offering information to investigators that could compromise Trump and his family, including over the Russia investigation.

The child of a Holocaust survivor and a nurse, Cohen will become one of just two close aides of the president jailed for a lengthy period of time after Paul Manafort, Trump’s ex-campaign manager who was sentenced to 7.5 years of prison.

Cohen worked for the Trump Organization for a decade and insists that all reprehensible acts took place at the behest of the president, who the ex-attorney claims would be ready to cling to power even if he loses his bid for a second term in 2020.

Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis said Friday that the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, should have gone to prison since he “signed hush money checks.”

For the American president and his allies, Cohen’s prison sentence has the taste of payback after the one-time attorney turned on his boss.

Trump called him “weak” and a “rat” ready to make up any lies necessary to avoid prison.

When he spoke to lawmakers earlier this year, Cohen mentioned plans to write a book and have his experiences made into a film.

In doing so, he would be following the example of Richard Nixon’s ex-lawyer John Dean, who pleaded guilty for having bought the silence of the Watergate scandal burglars, and then wrote a book about his experience.