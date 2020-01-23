Trump to place travel ban on Nigeria, Sudan, other African countries

The U.S. President, Donald Trump is set to slam travel ban on more countries including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

An announcement is expected on Monday, January 27, exactly three years after Trump signed the original travel ban on January 27, 2017, just a week into his tenure.

Recall that the ban – which affected Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea – was upheld by the US Supreme Court in June 26, 2018.

For the new restrictions, countries on the list include Belarus, Myanmar (also known as Burma), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

“Our country has to be safe,” Trump said at a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, said:

“The travel ban has been profoundly successful in protecting our country and raising the security baseline around the world.”

The planned visa restriction could be seen as an indictment of the administration of President Muhmmadu Buhari over his failure to defeat Boko Haram, respect human rights and protect the rights of Christians and other minority groups.