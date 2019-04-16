Trump to Give ‘Incredible’ Woods Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump, a lifelong golfer, and owner of golf resorts announced Monday he’ll be awarding Tiger Woods the country’s highest civilian honour after his Masters’ victory.

Woods beat the odds to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in golf history by reclaiming the Masters on Sunday after his last triumph 14 years ago.

The world has been united in celebrating his genius, and Trump, who tweeted his congratulations on Sunday, has now gone a step further.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters,” Trump tweeted.

“Because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump said.

Woods came back from the golfing wilderness to end an 11-year majors drought with the win at Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Trump is an especially close watcher of the game, being the owner of Trump-brand golf courses and something of a student of the game himself — although there have been multiple reports, including from established golfers, that he cheats when competing.

No surprises there, really…