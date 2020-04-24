Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant Into the Body to Cure COVID-19

President Donald Trump wants a cure for the novel coronavirus by all means and so has suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with the virus.

The US President suggested this during his daily briefing Thursday.

From the clip being shared on social media, he made the remark after Bill Bryan, who leads the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows that the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures.

Bryan said, “The virus dies quickest in sunlight,” leaving Trump to wonder whether you could bring the light “inside the body.”

Now, when Trump took over the stage, he said to Bryan: “So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn’t been checked because of the testing. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that, too.”

He added: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

He didn’t specify the kind of disinfectant.

Watch him:

This has stirred heated reactions all over the media, with medical professionals, including Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert dismissed the President’s speech as “improper health messaging.”

“This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible and it’s dangerous,” said Gupta, per NBC, “It’s a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves.”