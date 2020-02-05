Trump snubs Pelosi, hails ‘great American comeback’ in State of the Union Speech

President Donald Trump hailed the “great American comeback” in his State of the Union speech to Congress on the eve of his expected acquittal in his impeachment trial.

At his annual SOTU address, Mr Trump set out his case for another four years in office.

The president refrained from lashing out directly at the lawmakers who have attempted to remove him from office, though he did jab at Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of his speech behind him after the president snubbed her to shake Vice-President Mike Pence.

The Republican president delivered Tuesday night’s nationally televised speech in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where he was impeached in December.

Republican lawmakers chanted “four more years” as Mr Trump prepared to speak, urging him on for November’s White House election.

Before Mr Trump began speaking at the podium in the well of the House, he appeared to snub the outstretched hand of Mrs Pelosi, America’s most powerful elected Democrat.

The House speaker, critics noticed, skipped the traditional introduction welcoming the president as a “distinct honour”.

It was the first time Mr Trump had come face to face with his implacable political foe since she stormed out of a White House meeting four months ago.

She stunned onlookers by shredding a copy of the president’s remarks as he concluded, saying afterwards that her gesture was “the courteous thing to do”.

She did however rise to applaud the president more than once, including when he promoted his pet project of infrastructure investment, a possible area of bipartisan co-operation.

Mr Trump struck an upbeat note in a speech lasting one hour and 18 minutes that contrasted sharply with his lament of “American carnage” in his 2017 inaugural presidential address.

In an implicit rebuke to his predecessor Barack Obama, the president told his audience: “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.

“We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”

Mr Trump repeatedly swiped at Democrats, including left-wing candidates such as Bernie Sanders, who are vying to challenge him for the presidency.

“We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!” said the president.

The speech had the feeling of a long victory lap for the Republican leader as, on the other side of the Capitol, the Republican-led Senate is all but certain on Wednesday to clear the president of corruption charges in a party-line vote.